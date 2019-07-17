News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-17 14:50:26 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Illinois basketball building relationship with PG Karim Mane

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Four-star Canadian point guard Karim Mane had a breakout spring and summer in the Under Armour Association, earning several high major scholarship offers. Illinois offered in April and have kept ta...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}