OrangeandBlueNews - Illinois announces 2020 football schedule

The Big Ten Conference announced the revised football schedule on Wednesday. Each team will play a 10-game conference-only schedule. The schedules were approved by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors. The Fighting Illini open the season September 3 with a Thursday Night Special against Ohio State at Memorial Stadium. In addition to plans for the 2020 football season, the Conference announced that competition start dates for men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball have been postponed through at least September 5.

Illinois coach Lovie Smith watches from the sideline during the team's NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb, File)

The Illini face a challenging schedule, with the Buckeyes up first and the slate ending with another tough inter-divisional foe Penn State at Memorial Stadium on November 21. Game times and television assignments will be announced at a later date. Big Ten Football Championship Game remains scheduled for Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, though it could be moved as late as Dec. 19 The Big Ten also announced that teams can begin preseason practices this week. Illinois opens training camp with a 10-12:30 practice on Thursday. As of now, all practices will be closed for fans and media until further notice

TICKET INFORMATION

State of Illinois Restore Illinois Phase 4 guidelines allow for attendance up to 20 percent of stadium capacity. Season tickets for 2020 have sold out, however, a limited number of single-game tickets will be available exclusively to I FUND members on August 17 starting at 1 pm CT. Remaining tickets would be available to the general public on August 18 at 1 pm CT. These single-game tickets will be sold online only through FightingIllini.com.

PREMIUM SEATING