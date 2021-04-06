Illinois All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu declares for the NBA Draft
One of the greatest Illini basketball players in school history officially announced his intentions to enter the NBA Draft on Tuesday, putting an end to a spectacular three-year college career. Ayo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news