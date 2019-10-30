CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics released a statement on Oct. 30 regarding the allegations of abuse made against Illinois sophomore defensive tackle Lere Oladipo on social media.

It was announced mid-September that Oladipo was suspended indefinitely from the team, but Illinois did not specify for what reasons.

“We are aware of accusations involving football student-athlete Lere Oladipo,” the statement from Illinois Athletics spokesperson Kent Brown said. “Lere has been and remains suspended from all team activities, pending final resolution of his case within the University’s student discipline process.”

Oladipo was arrested last October for three counts of misdemeanor domestic battery against the same accuser who took to social media on Wednesday to accuse him of continuing to assault her after she dropped the charges against him.

Police reported that Oladipo pushed the alleged victim and grabbed her arm, causing her to receive a cut lip. Charges were dropped after a witness and the accuser changed their testimony.

“The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics takes allegations such as these very seriously,” the statement said. “DIA has comprehensive policies and procedures that provide for immediate suspension and independent review of potential major offenses. By design, no member of DIA’s staff has a role in any investigation or review of such matters.

“The University has an investigatory and disciplinary process for all students and, per its policy, DIA will use the University’s findings of fact to make a final determination regarding Lere’s status as a student-athlete. DIA is committed to creating an environment based on family, respect, and civility and is working diligently to be a leader on this campus and across college athletics in this important area.”

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.



