"I've worked countless hours and prepared myself for this," Shannon tweeted. "I thank God this moment that I've worked so hard and prayed even harder for for has finally arrived. I'm excited to announce I'll be entering the NBA Draft."

The All-Big Ten performer announced on Twitter his intention to enter the NBA Draft, a move that was not unexpected but still strikes a blow to Brad Underwood and his Illini squad.

After a fairly long wait this spring following the 2022-23 season, standout Illinois wing Terrence Shannon Jr. announced the plans for his future.

Shannon played one season at Illinois after transferring from Texas Tech last season after Red Raiders coach Chris Bear left to go to Texas. Though it wasn't without a few hiccups, Shannon lived up to his billing as one of the top transfers and led the Illini back to the NCAA Tournament.

He ranked sixth in Big Ten in scoring at 17.1 points perf game and was fourth on team in rebounding (4.7 ) and second in assists (2.9). Shannon's best performance came early in the season when he scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in an upset win over then No. 8 UCLA at the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas.

As a projected second round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Shannon likely will likely sign a multi-year deal with at least some guaranteed money. That likely weighed heavily on his decision forgo his extra Covid year and return to Illinois for last last go-around.

Shannon announced his transfer to Illinois late last April after three years at Texas Tech where he helped the Red Raiders to the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 in 2021 and Sweet 16 in 2022. The No. 62 player in the nation coming out of high school in class of 2019, Shannon played four years at Lincoln Park High School in Chicago before prepping at IMG Academy in Florida.

Shannon joins junior wing Coleman Hawkins in throwing his name into the NBA Draft. The 6-foot-10 Hawkins, the Illini's leader in rebounding and assists, previously announced that he will test the waters while maintaining his college eligibility.

Underwood now faces another offseason rebuild. Should Hawkins remain in the Draft, Underwood will be tasked with replacing 76 percent of the team's scoring from this season. The roster will again have a new look.

Departing players include Shannon, Hawkins, forward Matthew Mayer, wing RJ Melendez, and guard Jayden Epps, all who started games for the Illini this past season. Mayer used up his eligibility, while Epps and Melendez entered the Transfer Portal. Epps has subsequently transferred to Georgetown.

The Illini also lost point guard Skyy Clark, a former highly-coveted recruit, who left the team mid-season then transferred to Louisville. Clark was a part-time starter and averaged 7.0 points per game in his short career at Illinois.

Now, it's back to the Transfer Portal for Underwood and the Illini. They've added two transfers so far. Former SIU Saluiki Marcus Domask fills a need on the wing. His addition becomes more significant with the departure of Shannon. Utah Valley transfer Justin Harmon is a combo-guard who should add scoring and defense.