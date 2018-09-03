MORE: Talk about it on the Grange Grove message board

Per Lovie Smith as the weekly press conference, senior wide receiver Mike Dudek suffered a serious knee injury against Kent State and will be lost for the year.

"Its kind of hard to put into words," Smith said. "Mike Dudek has worked so hard throughout his career here. Mike has meant so much to our program."

Smith said Dudek injured his knee late in the game on a play over the middle. Dudek previously missed two full seasons with a torn ACL. The new injury is the opposite knee.

"There's no better team player, so you imagine how the team will feel," Smith said "We want Mike to take a little time to analyze what has happened to him. "

Dudek's career has been beset with injuries after a spectacular freshman season in 2014 when he was named a Freshman All-American. He is llinois' freshman record-holder in receptions and receiving yards.

"You can’t allow adversity to define your life," Dudek said in a statement on Twitter. "You must take the good with the bad and continue to move forward. I am forever grateful for all the support I have received these past 5 years. #NoBadDays. Thank you Illini Nation."

Lovie Smith said junior college transfer Dominic Stampley and true freshman Carlos Sandy will likely play bigger roles with Dudek sidelined.