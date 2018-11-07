The Illini’s season came to an end when they fell in four sets to the Michigan State Spartans, but the season was still considered a triumph for a program that was hoping to reestablish themselves as frequent Sweet 16 visitors.

Under head coach Chris Tamas’ first year with the team, Illinois had a successful season, going 23-11 during the regular season and reaching the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

CHAMAPAIN – While the Illinois revenue sports teams have slipped in recent years, Illinois volleyball has rose above and beyond expectations, asserting itself as one of the best teams on campus.

In Year 2 of Tamas’ tenure, Tamas has taken last year’s success and built upon it so far in the regular season. Illinois is currently the No. 4 team in the country with a record of 22-3. Six matches remain on the schedule.

Tamas knows that despite his team’s regular season success, the postseason will bring along new challenges.

“I told (the team) that’s the tough part about this too. We can be good up to a point, but for me, it doesn’t matter until you get to an endpoint,” Tamas said. “In our sport, at least with the way it is now, there’s so much depth across program 1-50 where you can catch a bad night. The emphasis is just making sure when we step into these gyms that we’re taking care of business as best as possible.

“Postseason run is important and they want to win, so we’re just trying to prep them as best as possible to do that.”

The biggest difference between the last two seasons for the Illini is their record against ranked opponents. Five of Illinois’ losses in 2017 came from ranked teams, while this year, it’s gone 7-3 against ranked competitors.

These three losses came during a 10-day stretch where the Illini dropped matches against, at the time, No. 3 Nebraska, No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 3 Minnesota. A stretch like that could’ve easily derailed the Illini's season.

“During that time frame, we got questions like, ‘what we were going to do, where does this put you guys?’” Tamas said. “For me, it was just more about I saw everything that we needed to do in practice. It was about making sure it translated into matches.”

Following the loss against Gophers, Friday, Oct. 12, the Illini got back on the road the next day, traveling to Madison, Wisconsin, to face the No. 8 Badgers once more. This time around, Illinois won the match in four sets and got its season back on track.

Going into the third set, the Illini and Badgers had spilt the first two games. The pivotal third set went far into extra points and after winning it 35-33, gave the Illini the momentum it needed to take the match.

“I think that’s when they felt like, ‘hey we can do this and we belong,’” Tamas said. “And they’ve known that but you kind of need some of those moments sometimes to prove it.”

Illinois followed up this win with another against a ranked opponent; this one being against the No. 13 Michigan Wolverines in five sets at home. After winning out the following week, the Illini went down to Lincoln, Nebraska to play in their toughest match of the season.

The Cornhuskers had the Illini’s number over the last several seasons leading up to the game. In the team’s last three matches, Nebraska had taken the matches without much resistance from Illinois, winning in either three or four sets.

This narrative flipped, Oct. 27, when the Illini defeated the No. 8 Cornhuskers in four sets, a match that Tamas knew his team wanted to capitalize on.

“It’s the top environment in the country and our girls wanted that one really bad,” Tamas said. “For me, I was there for a couple years, had a great run there, but I’m a competitor and that staff knows we want to win just as much as they do so it meant something for me, but no more than what the next match is going to mean. It’s about taking care of business and that mantra has been put out to the team and they’ve taken heart to it and done well with it.”

The win along with two more against Ohio State and Maryland propelled Illinois to become the No. 4 team in the country. With the postseason not far off into the distance, Tamas has been focused on making sure the national attention doesn’t affect his team.

“My messaging to them is just making sure we’re handling this one game at a time and one day at a time with that,” Tamas said. “We got off the plane yesterday and I said, ‘hey nice job this weekend, way to handle everything efficiently. Get in and get out but your next chance to get better is today’s day off. Next chance to get better is tomorrow.’… A lot of it’s just been here’s the next match in front of us and let’s make sure we don’t ahead and look at the rankings. The rankings, some of that’s opinion, some of that’s earned, so we just need to make sure we keep our head down and our eye on the prize.”