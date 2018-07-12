Class of 2018 signee Kenyon Sims did not join the rest of his fellow classmates in Champaign as moved in during June, but the San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln three-star running back should be on campus relatively soon.

After receiving some positive news regarding his SAT test, the future Illini back confirmed he should be enrolled shortly.

“Everything is all good on that front now,” Sims said. “I just got my test score back today, and I did what I needed to do, so I should be getting enrolled sometime soon. I just needed to get that test score all straightened out, so it’s all taken care of now.”