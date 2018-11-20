The Illini fell to Gonzaga on Monday night 84-78 in the Maui Invitational, but they showed some signs of life in the loss to the No. 3 ranked team in the country.

Illinois got 29 points from Trent Frazier, who did most of his damage in the second half, shooting Illinois back into the game. Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 17 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Zags. Gonzaga put five players in double figures, led by 23 from Rui Hachimura as they moved to 4-0.