The Big Ten Conferenced announced its post season individual awards on Tuesday as voted on by the media and coaches. Illinois seniors Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer cracked the All-Conference team after leading Illinois to a 20-11 (11-9 B1G) record on the 2022-23 season.



Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) celebrates with forward Matthew Mayer (24) during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against UCLA on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Purdue center Zach Edey was named B1G player of the year. Chris Collins from Northwestern garnered coach of the year honors after leading Northwestern to a resurgent season. Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifano was named freshman of the year in the conference. Chase Audige from Northwestern and Caleb McConnell from Rutgers are co-defensive players of theyear. Iowa’s Payton Sandfort earned Sixth Man of the Year accolades. The No. 7 seed Illini open play in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday against No. 8 seed Penn State. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT at the United Center in Chicago.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches, while garnering second-team accolades by the media. Shannon has been one of the nation's top transfers this season, leading the Illini in scoring and ranking seventh in the Big Ten at 17.1 points per game. He also leads the league in free throws made (153) while ranking second in attempts (192), and leads the Illini with 37 steals. Shannon has scored in double figures 25 times, with 10 20-point games. He scored a career-high 30 points vs. Monmouth and had one of the NCAA's signature performances this season, racking up 29 points and tying the school record with eight 3-pointers to lead Illinois to a comeback win over No. 8 UCLA.