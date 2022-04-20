Illini ready to roll with youth movement following Cockburn's departure
CHAMPAIGN – He came to town as a mountain of a man, a guy who needed to drop a few pounds and work on his raw skills. By the time he left campus, Kofi Cockburn was a two-time All-America, the No. 1...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news