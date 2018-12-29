Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-29 18:47:52 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Illini reach low point with loss to FAU

Erich Fisher • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Champaign – Well it happened. The worse loss in the young Brad Underwood era is upon the program.Not even a saving grace three-pointer from Ayo Dosunmu to force overtime could undo the Illini’s dis...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}