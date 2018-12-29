Illini reach low point with loss to FAU
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Champaign – Well it happened. The worse loss in the young Brad Underwood era is upon the program.Not even a saving grace three-pointer from Ayo Dosunmu to force overtime could undo the Illini’s dis...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news