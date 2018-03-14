Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-14 17:12:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Illini pursuing Rivals250 defensive lineman Jaquaze Sorrells

Jonah Puls
Recruiting contributor

The Illinois football staff appears to have built some momentum on the recruiting trail right now, with numerous high-profile prospects mentioning the Illini since the commitment of four-star athlete Marquez Beason.

One of those highly regarded players is defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound four-star prospect.

Sorrells, ranked the No. 9 defensive tackle and No. 149 prospect nationally, tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that he had a “great talk” with assistant coach Andrew Hayes-Stoker and head coach Lovie Smith.

“The conversation with Coach Stoker was just him checking up on me,” Sorrells said. “And the conversation I had with Coach Lovie Smith was just him thanking me for guiding Bobby (Roundtree) to Illinois and letting me know what I can accomplish at Illinois.”

Not year a premium subscriber? Sign up now and get 50% off the first year of your annual subscription.

Q6rctpyofprsbkwpmnzg
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}