The Illinois football staff appears to have built some momentum on the recruiting trail right now, with numerous high-profile prospects mentioning the Illini since the commitment of four-star athlete Marquez Beason.

One of those highly regarded players is defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound four-star prospect.

Sorrells, ranked the No. 9 defensive tackle and No. 149 prospect nationally, tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that he had a “great talk” with assistant coach Andrew Hayes-Stoker and head coach Lovie Smith.

“The conversation with Coach Stoker was just him checking up on me,” Sorrells said. “And the conversation I had with Coach Lovie Smith was just him thanking me for guiding Bobby (Roundtree) to Illinois and letting me know what I can accomplish at Illinois.”