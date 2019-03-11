Illini pro day: Allegretti raises his draft stock
Former University of Illinois offensive lineman Nick Allegretti has put in a lot of hard work, both on and off the field, since he played his last game for Lovie Smith and the Fighting Illini. Alle...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news