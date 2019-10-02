The bill is the first of its kind and bars the NCAA and schools from interfering with the athlete’s ability to sign an endorsement deal or hire an agent. The regulations for the bill will not take place until 2023, and by that time, other states may have potentially passed a similar bill of its own.

Champaign - College athletics were potentially changed forever on Monday when California Gov. Gavin Newsmon signed a bill allowing college athletes to make money off their name, likeness and image. More specifically, the athletes will be able to sign endorsement deals and hire agents.

Recruiting will more than likely be immediately affected by the bill, and other bills if different states were to follow suit with California. Top high school prospects may lean heavily toward schools in which they can earn income. Until Illinois has passed legislation of its own, Illinois head coach Lovie Smith isn’t too worried about the effects it’ll have on the Illini’s recruiting efforts.

“It’s so low priority to me right now. Eventually, I’ll look into it. Till they change the rules for me right now, we’ll go full speed ahead,” Smith said. “I’m for everybody getting what they deserved and there are procedures and a process in place to make sure that happens. Again, California passed a law correct? Until the NCAA changes something for us we’ll take it a little bit more serious and once it comes to Illinois and Illinois rules start changing, that’ll be the priority to us.”

Several Illinois players weighed in on the bill’s passing, and to no surprise, every player was in favor of it.

“I think it’s really cool, especially for the guys that are kind of playing at a high level for the big schools,” running back Dre Brown said. “I think it will be kind of nice to be able to get that money, I mean it’s your name. I see musicians on campus and artists, and they can sell their work, but us athletes can’t. So yeah, I think it’s cool just the way things are evolving.”

Five total Illinois football players were asked for this story if these regulations were in play during their recruitment, would it have affected their decision-making process. Brown was the only player to say it more than likely wouldn’t have. He cited this bill will probably only affect the top high school recruits in the country who have received, for example, 30 plus offers.

Wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, who just recently transferred from USC, was one of those players coming out of high school. He was ranked as one of the top wide receiver prospects in the country and had 30 offers at the time. He put the bill’s passing and effect into perspective.

“Let’s say kids have their top five. Top five for me was Ohio State, Florida, Alabama, Georgia and USC. I already wanted to go to USC just because it had all the things I needed, but let’s say, like all of them are equal. All of them are equal and have national championships, Heisman winners, people drafted in the first round, and then I get paid? It’s just like, you can’t compete with that. Especially if your state won’t allow you too. So, I feel like when kids are having their top five or top 10 , they’re going to cater toward those west coast schools.”

Being able to bring in some sort of income at the college level will sway recruits for a variety of reasons. Defensive tackle Jamal Milan cited an important one that could’ve had an impact on his recruitment potentially.

“For people that grow up and struggle a lot, being able to have that choice or that chance of getting that passed now, it’s amazing for those types of players,” Milan said. “Me, myself struggling at a young age, being able to get a bill passed is amazing for those players.

“Any athlete that has that chance being able to bring in money early and for their family back home because it’s not always about them, it’s more about their family. The reason why they do this sport is to be able to help their family down the line and bring some money home for them. I feel like that’ll play a huge part in people’s recruitment nowadays.”

It’s still unclear what the short, and long term, ramifications will be of this “pay to play” bill passing in California, but what we do know is there will be something. Whether it’s other states following suit, or the NCAA making a move of its own, there will be more action in the future.

But as of now, college athletes such as defensive tackle Jamal Woods are pleased on the bill passing.

“You got college athletes every day working their tail off, sacrificing their bodies every day for people’s entertainment,” Woods said. “So, getting paid for their names I think is pretty cool.”



