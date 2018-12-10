Illini official visit recap: Griffin Moore
Among several official visitors in Champaign over the weekend was Bloomington (Ill.) tight end prospects Griffin Moore, an Illinois commitment in the class of 2019.
Moore talks about his weekend at Illinois and the transition he will make from quarterback to tight end when he arrives on campus late next summer.
