Illini offer three-star wing Ethan Johnston

PFF: What we learned from the Illini win over Michigan
Top Illinois performers against Michigan according to PFF and what we learned about the team.
Jacas sparks Illini defense in win over Michigan
Illinois outside linebacker Gabe Jacas had a career day in helping lead the Illini to a 21-7 win over No. 24 Michigan.
Watch: Bret Bielema post game vs. Michigan
Illinois coach Bret Bielema spoke to the media after the 21-7 win over Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
No. 22 Illinois tops Michigan 21-7
Luke Altmyer threw for a touchdown and ran for another, leading No. 22 Illinois to a 21-7 victory over Michigan.
Preview: No. 22 Illinois hosts Michigan
Illinois hosts Michigan on Saturday. Preview, keys to the game, and a prediction.
