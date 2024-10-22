Advertisement

PFF: What we learned from the Illini win over Michigan

PFF: What we learned from the Illini win over Michigan

Top Illinois performers against Michigan according to PFF and what we learned about the team.

 • Doug Bucshon
Jacas sparks Illini defense in win over Michigan

Jacas sparks Illini defense in win over Michigan

Illinois outside linebacker Gabe Jacas had a career day in helping lead the Illini to a 21-7 win over No. 24 Michigan.

 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Bret Bielema post game vs. Michigan

Watch: Bret Bielema post game vs. Michigan

Illinois coach Bret Bielema spoke to the media after the 21-7 win over Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.  

 • Doug Bucshon
No. 22 Illinois tops Michigan 21-7

No. 22 Illinois tops Michigan 21-7

Luke Altmyer threw for a touchdown and ran for another, leading No. 22 Illinois to a 21-7 victory over Michigan.

 • Doug Bucshon
Preview: No. 22 Illinois hosts Michigan

Preview: No. 22 Illinois hosts Michigan

Illinois hosts Michigan on Saturday. Preview, keys to the game, and a prediction.

 • Doug Bucshon

Published Oct 22, 2024
Illini offer three-star wing Ethan Johnston
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
