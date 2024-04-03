Orange and Blue News caught up with Lennon to talk about his latest Big Ten offer, his visit plans, and what college coaches are seeing on his film.

Illinois is the latest offer for three-star tight end Brody Lennon . The 6-foot-4, 220 pound Gilmour has seen his recruitment soar, with several new offers on the board.

Illinois tight ends coach Robby Discher had been in contact with Lennon. On Wednesday, he reached out and extended the offer.

"Coach (Discher) texted me earlier in the day he wanted to talk on the phone," Lennon said. "He was just saying he really likes my film. I was excited when I got offered it seems like a great school with good football."

The new offer from Illinois comes after Lennon also recently landed new offers from Purdue, Missouri, and Penn State.

Illinois is looking to get move involved recruiting the state of Ohio, and Discher has ties there from his stint on the staff on Toledo. Lennon said he's just getting to know Discher.

"I like him he has seems like he knows how to coach and I’m excited to learn more about him," he said.

Last season as a junior at Gilmour Academy, Lennon had 32 catches for 750 yards and 11 touchdowns. He said college coaches see him as a complete tight end.

"The coaches like how big and physical I am and also how good I am after getting the ball and my playmaking ability," Lennon said. "I would say my skill set is definitely being a playmaker every time I get the ball."

Other offers include Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech.

Lennon has unofficial visits this week to Michigan State and Michigan, then plans to trip to Virginia. He has an official visit to Pitt locked in for June.

Expect him to make the trip to Champaign in the near future.

"I’m definitely going to try to go out and visit Illinois, I just don’t know when yet," he said.