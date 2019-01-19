2020 lineman Luke Petitbon holds Illinois offer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Illini recently added a commitment from Alabama fifth-year transfer Richie Petitbon.
Illinois also has offer out to Petitbon's younger brother, 2020 three-star offensive guard Luke Petitbone from Washington D.C. Gonzaga.
Orange and Blue News caught up with Petitbon to talk about his latest offer and update his recruitment.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news