football

2020 lineman Luke Petitbon holds Illinois offer

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
The Illini recently added a commitment from Alabama fifth-year transfer Richie Petitbon.

Illinois also has offer out to Petitbon's younger brother, 2020 three-star offensive guard Luke Petitbone from Washington D.C. Gonzaga.

Orange and Blue News caught up with Petitbon to talk about his latest offer and update his recruitment.

