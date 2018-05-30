Illini offer 2020 guard Caleb Love
Illinois extended an offer to four-star shooting guard Caleb Love on Wednesday during an unofficial visit.
The No. 83 prospect in the class of 2020, Love runs with 16U Brad Beal Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit. He's one of the top underclassmen in St. Louis.
Love talked about his new Big Ten offer and the highights of his trip to Illinois in this update from Orange and Blue News.
