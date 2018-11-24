What promised to be a step forward when the season began, showed flashes on Saturday, but ultimately, ended in defeat, 24-16 for the Fighting Illini football team in their season finale to the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field in Evanston.

Illinois (4-8, 2-7) at times looked like the team that everyone expected them to be, but a rash of injuries and players leaving for various reasons depleted an already thin roster, and what was left on the field after Saturday’s loss to the Wildcats can be viewed as progress for the future, although the season statistics do not validate that premise.

“Our record does show improvement over last year, but still, our win total was not good enough to get the job done, and we need to change that”, Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said following the game on Saturday.