“I forgot about it,’’ Frazier said. “I was disappointed by the loss. I haven’t watched that shot. I won’t watch it ever again. I’ve been working in the gym, shooting, trying to get better.’’

Sometimes, that’s just more painful. Just ask guard Trent Frazier, who doesn’t want to see the tape to remind himself just how close the Illini were to a win in South Bend Tuesday. That shot ricocheted out despite being halfway (or more) down the hoop.

The folks in orange and blue keep asking themselves, What if? In the worst start for Illinois basketball since the 1960s, Illinois has been close. Agonizingly close.

LINCOLN, Neb. – The fan base has been squirming in these last few seconds, watching shots bounce off against Gonzaga and Notre Dame.

Even with Frazier’s off night – he called his performance atrocious while going 3 of 11 from the field and 0 for 6 from three – the Illini nearly stole the game when their star player was struggling. Yet all the talk hasn’t been much to minimize the pain from anyone inside the locker room to the Orange Krush and the fans from all points through Illini Nation.

The diehards just want to see this team win one, because perhaps that would get them over the hump. When Illinois plays at Nebraska Sunday, the Illini face a team trying to break the ice and build a resume to reach the NCAA Tournament. The Illini are just trying to get a win against a high major team and, in the process, gain some confidence and show the fans there’s still plenty of reason for hope.

“We’re trying to knock this wall down,’’ Frazier said. “We’re going through adversity right now. We’re trying to get over that hump. Getting one win would get us over it.’’

Standing in the hallway to State Farm Center court, coach Brad Underwood said the right things, telling everyone the Illini are close. Losing coaches always do that, but this time the stats have backed it up. More importantly from Underwood’s point of view, he liked the Illini’s attitude and work ethic.

With two days off given following the trip to Notre Dame following the Maui excursion and Mississippi Valley State contest – a break mandated by the NCAA rule book, Underwood said – the Illini nonetheless streamed back to the Ubben Basketball Complex for extra shooting, more film work and anything to get over that hump.

“This team is so exciting because they want to learn,’’ Underwood said. “They had days off, but they were all in watching film and getting up shots. That’s why I like this team so much. There’s no quit in them. When you see a still picture of Trent’s last shot, it’s at least halfway in. We’re close, but we have to do things better to win those games.’’

Illinois’ recent track record fits a pattern. Play well in spurts, fall behind by double digits, make a furious comeback, only to lose at the buzzer.

“We can’t let our offense dictate our defense,’’ Underwood said. “It has to be the other way around. We got flustered the other night. We lost our composure. We didn’t have enough poise to keep fighting on the defensive end. We talk ad nauseam about that. First time on the road, but we’re growing.’’

The 2-5 record is a bit disappointing, but it’s not unexpected, considering the strength of schedule and the lack of experience as Illinois turned over its roster in the offseason. It won’t get any easier this week with the game at Nebraska. The boss didn’t do Underwood any favors by moving a game away from SFC, and Illinois will play a mid-week game against Ohio State at the United Center in Chicago, a place that was once a home away from home but has been anything but a home-court advantage in recent years.

“There’s no question about our schedule,’’ Underwood said. “I like where we’re at, instead of 6-1 or undefeated by playing nobody. At least we know. We played the best team in the country. We played back to back. We’ve seen great bigs, great guards. We’ve seen them.

“Now we have to figure out how to win them. We have to be tough enough to do that. That’s why I felt good coming out of the Notre Dame game, even though we lost. We fought back, played well enough to win, and we’re just the little things away.’’

The Illini have learned a few things along the way, such as freshman Giorgi Benzhanishvili can help offensively. By scoring 22 points on 8 of 15 shooting and showing himself as an offensive threat against Notre Dame, the inside-out action could free up Illini shooters, Underwood said, although the Illini missed open chances on the pick and roll.

“We’ve done a much better job of establishing Giorgi, so we have some inside out,’’ Underwood said. “We missed 19 open rolls, where guys were open. We have to starting cleaning those things up. Those are opportunities at the rim. Giorgi is playing as well as anybody right now. You look at his field goal percentage. He’s a viable option. I like the balance we had, and (Aaron Jordan) is playing as well as anybody.’’

Frazier had to handle it too much against the Irish, Underwood said, so the Illini need to get the ball more in the hands of Andres Feliz and Ayo Dosunmu.

Otherwise, Frazier’s tweaked ankle had plenty of time to rest and rehab in treatment this week. Center Adonis De La Rosa is still trying to find a comfort zone with his mind and body, searching for confidence in his knee while working to get a better grasp of the offense. Getting him in shape might be a season-long battle.

Freshman Tevian Jones won’t play against Nebraska Sunday while trying to work his way out of the doghouse.

The Illini are close, but sometimes closing that little gap between winning and losing is still the hardest part of the journey.



