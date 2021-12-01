Illini look to flip Tulane commit Gabriel Jacas
National signing day is two weeks away, and Illinois is still looking to add high school talent to its 2022 recruiting class, particularly on the defensive side of the football. The Illini brought ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news