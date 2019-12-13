Spann was considered one of the top uncommitted quarterback in the nation. He chose the Illini over a long list of offers.

A day after losing a commitment from a quarterback in the 2020 class, Illinois bounced back with a pledge from three-star QB Gregory Spann

Spann was a prolific passer in three years as a varsity starter at Lakewood High School in St. Petersburgh (Fla.), throwing for over 4,700 yards. As a senior, he completed 117 of 253 passing attempt for 1,937 yards and 25 touchdowns.

A true dual-threat quarterback, Spann also made plays with his feet. He rushed 100 times in the 2019 season for 847 yards and another 10 TD's.

Utah was the latest offer for Spann, he also held offers from Duke, Auburn, Louisville, Cincinnati, UCF, and many others. Illinois has been the favorite since offensive coordinator watched Spann throw in person over the summer and extended an offer.

With former commit CJ Dixon now open, Spann was a big pickup for the Illini in the 2020 class. They also recently added 2021 quarterback Samari Collier from Desoto (Texas), so Illini appear to be in good shape at the position for the next several years.