Illini land grad transfer QB Brandon Peters
Illinois continues to hit the transfer market hard, and on Tuesday they picked up former Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters. Peters announced the decision on this Instagram account. "I want to tha...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news