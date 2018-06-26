Illinois will be getting some immediate help on hits front line with a commitment from 2018 power forward Anthony Higgs from Baltimore (MD) Perry Hall.

"It's an extreme honor to play under Coach Underwood and the rest of the Illini in the Big Ten," Higgs tweeted.

Orange and Blue News caught up with Higgs to get the lowdown on his commitment and what he will bring to the hardwood for the Fighting Illini.



