Illini host Simeon guard Antonio Reeves
Illinois is still looking to add a scoring wing in the class of 2019. One option is Chicago Simeon shooting guard Antonio Reeves, a three-star prospect according to Rivals.com.
Reeves was in Champaign on Saturday as the Illini took on Penn State at State Farm Center. He recaps the trip and talks about where things stand with Illinois.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news