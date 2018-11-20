Orange and Blue News caught up with the Rivals150 prospect prior to the game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium to get the lowdown on his recruitment.

Illinois played host last weekend to 2020 defensive tackle Denver Warren from West Aurora (Ill.). Warren is one of the top Illini recruiting targets in his class.

The No. 5 prospect in the state of Illinois in the class of 2020, Warren has long held an Illinois offer.

He committed to Michigan this summer, but the Wolverines staff made it clear that Warren wasn't a priority and he decommitted two weeks ago.

Warren is back open, and the Illini should be in the mix until the end. The visit to Illinois was his first trip since his recruitment opened back up.

"They are pretty high up on my list right now," Warren said about Illinois. "I've been talking to a lot of places, but I had to stop by U of I first."

Prior to the game against Iowa, Warren spent some time on the sidelines chatting with head coach Lovie Smith.

"He was saying he was really excited to have me out here on game day," Warren said.

Among schools showing new interest are Oregon, Kentucky, Louisville, and LSU. Other offers include Duke, Boston College, Iowa, Iowa State, Penn State, and numerous other.

Warren said he doesn't have any other visits lined up yet, and he doesn't have a timetable for his college decision.

"I'm taking everything slow, because of what I went through with Michigan," he said. "I'm just keeping my options open until I know exactly where I want to go."

On the field this season, Warren helped lead West Auora to a 9-2 record and a run in the IHSA Class 8A playoffs before losing to Edwardsville.

Warren said he was a much-improved player from his sophomore season.

"I definitely was way more aggressive this year," he said. "I wrapped up and used my hands better. I want to get better and more explosive for my senior year."

Warren plans to attend several camps next summer, including a return trip to the Rivals Camp Series.