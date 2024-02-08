CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Head coach Bret Bielema announced on Thursday the hiring of Justin Stepp as Illinois' wide receivers coach.

"I can't wait to get to Champaign and join Coach Bielema, Coach Lunney, and everyone in the Illinois football family," said Stepp. "I have always been impressed with the tough, smart way Coach Bielema's teams play the game. I am excited to get to work with the great staff and student-athletes within the program."

Stepp joins the Fighting Illini staff after spending the last three season as the wide receivers coach at South Carolina. He was slated to take over as the tight ends coach for the Gamecocks on in 2024 after coach Shane Beamer brought in James Coley from Texas A&M to coach the wide receiver corps.

Bielema hired Stepp to replace outgoing wide receivers coach George McDonald, who left just over a week ago to join the coach staff at Ole Miss.

"I have admired Coach Stepp's career from afar and I am excited to welcome him to our Illini family," Bielema sake. "His relationships-driven leadership has led to an enormous amount of success in recruiting and developing NFL-caliber wide receivers. I am excited to see the impact his passion will have on our building. He and his wife, Brooke, and their two children are going to be great additions to our football famILLy and the Illinois community."

Before South Carolina, Stepp spent the previous three seasons as the wide receivers coach at Arkansas from 2018-20. That stint overlapped with current Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., who coached tight ends for the Razorbacks and was interim head coach for two games in 2019.

"I was extremely impressed with Justin's passion and knowledge for the receiver position when I worked with him for two years," Lunney said. "He is full of energy, a relentless recruiter, and has a unique ability to create meaningful relationships with his student-athletes. I can't wait to reunite with him here in Champaign."

At Arkansas, Stepp was named as one of the nation's top 25 recruiters by Rivals thanks to the recruitment of four four-star receivers in 2019 and seven four-stars during his time at at the school. The Razorbacks were the only team in the nation to sign four four-star wide receivers in the 2019 class.

Stepp led South Carolina's wide receivers to big years in each of the last two seasons, finishing in the top 40 in the nation and top six in the SEC in passing offense in back-to-back years with an All-SEC First Team wide receiver in 2022 and an All-SEC Second Team wide receiver in 2023.

In 2023, Stepp developed Legette into one of the top receivers in the nation. Legette caught 71 passes for 1,255 yards, the second-most receiving yards in South Carolina history, while earning All-SEC recognition and All-America honors by Phil Steele. Legette had totaled just 42 catches for 423 yards through his first four seasons on campus before his breakout senior season.

In 2022, Stepp transformed transfer Antwane Wells Jr. into an All-SEC selection after he led the team with 68 receptions for 928 yards and six touchdowns. Senior Jalen Brooks added 33 catches for 504 yards and parlayed that performance into an invite to the 2023 NFL Combine.

In his first season at South Carolina in 2021, Stepp was instrumental in helping Josh Vann put together his best season as a Gamecock and become a quality SEC receiver. Vann led the team with 43 receptions for 679 yards after logging just 47 catches for 377 yards over his first three seasons in Columbia.

Stepp was making $525,000 a year in his latest contract at South Carolina.