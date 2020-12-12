OrangeandBlueNews - ILLINI FOOTBALL: Lovie Smith could learn something from 'the team up north'

The Illini failed to back it up this fall, and with one game left, it’s been another long, trying season. In a rivalry game Saturday, No. 14 Northwestern thumped Illinois 28-10 in a thoroughly dominating game in the Chicago suburbs.

Then there was the reality of a new year, the cancellation of the non-conference season, COVID issues and a thin roster taking the usual hits from injury.

There were signs of a heartbeat from last season, considering the last-second upset of Wisconsin and the miracle comeback against Michigan State, and so much more was expected from the diehards who have stuck with this struggling program for the bulk of a decade since the Illini last posted a winning season.

EVANSTON – Coming off what appeared like a step in the right direction in 2019, Illinois football wanted so much more this fall.

What began with some big talk has reached the moment when the Illini simply attempt to halt any exhale in the locker room.

“We’re trying to keep the motivation there, trying to keep our heads high,’’ said Illini running back Chase Brown. “When you play poorly two weeks in a row, we’re trying to look for answers. Bottom line, we have to be better. There’s still one more game to go. We’ve got to find motivation in that.

“I haven’t seen effort drop, but it’s hard to stay locked in mentally. A lot of guys go to the stadium and go home. We don’t really have a lot going on. There’s COVID exhaustion. I’m sure guys are experiencing that.’’

Illinois (2-5) plays again next weekend, but it’s really moot at this point. It appears, once again, this program is going nowhere. There’s not enough star power or enough depth to make it happen consistently against Power 5 competition. Looking back, this was a tough year for the Illini to back it up, if history tells us anything.

Playing a conference-only season wasn’t in the Illini’s best interest, considering one of the biggest reasons for success were those three out-of-league gimmes to start in the original schedule. The Illini haven’t posted a winning record in the Big Ten since 2007, the year they went to the Rose Bowl.

History and excuses notwithstanding, the Illini fell flat, unable to ride the momentum offensively from last season or prop of a disastrously poor defense.

If coach Lovie Smith sticks after this season – and that’s still THE offseason question at this point – there must be some soul searching in the head coach’s office. Watching the Wildcats dance around with the Land of Lincoln Trophy for the sixth consecutive season has to make you think.

“There are a lot of things going on right now,’’ Lovie said. “We’ve handled some things good. With injuries and us not playing good, we haven’t gotten in a flow. It’s a big disappointment today. Overall this season, that’s how it’s been. We saw signs. We saw signs today.’’

After being dominated by Northwestern for the second straight year while the Illini were talking about injuries, Illinois needs to be more like Northwestern. That’s a difficult thing for Illini folks to grasp, and Lovie didn’t even want to go there when asked about what Northwestern does so well.

“All I can talk about is what we could do today,’’ Lovie said.

As Northwestern looked forward to its second trip to the Big Ten title game in three seasons, the Illini stagger to the end of the fifth season under Lovie with the kind of record that would get a guy fired. His program has beaten four teams in the Big Ten West. The Illini found a way to knock off Purdue, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Minnesota once apiece. Against Iowa and Northwestern, the Illini are 0 for 10.