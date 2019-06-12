News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-12 13:26:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Illini first Power 5 offer for Florida athlete

Jonah Puls
Recruiting contributor

Fresh off a Florida 3A state title in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, Pompano Beach (Fla.) Blanche Ely athlete Jevon Williams received his first Power Five offer from Illinois at the e...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}