“I told him on that shot that was my bad. I didn’t put the ball right where I should have,” Dosunmu said. “I should’ve put it in the place where he could’ve knocked the shot down. At the end of the day, I told him 100 times out of 100 times, if I had that same play, I’m kicking it to him because I trust him as a veteran and as my brother to knock the shot down.”

When the Illini put together another defensive stop, Nichols had an open three-point attempt, but missed it badly and the last opportunity to get the win slipped away. The pass wasn’t quite where it needed to be from Dosunmu, resulting in him taking blame for Nichols’ miss.

Trailing 81-80 while defending a Georgetown out of bounds play, freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu stole the pass and hit Kipper Nichols in transition. As Nichols glided to the rim, he missed the go-ahead layup.

CHAMPAIGN – It was right there for the taking.

The final score was 88-80 as Georgetown went on a 7-0 run in the final two minutes to seal the victory and send Illinois off to the Maui Invitational on a low note.

“I just thought we had an ample opportunity down the stretch to close,” Dosunmu said.

Georgetown guard James Akinjo led his team with 19 points (6-of-11 shooting) and 7 assists. Josh LeBlanc scored 14 points (7-of-9) and collected 7 rebounds.

Dosunmu led all scorers with 25 points (9-of-15 shooting) and recorded 1 assist and 1 board while turning the ball over four times. Junior guard Andres Feliz scored 13 points (6-of-13 shooting), dished out 5 assist and collected 5 boards. He too, however, turned the ball over four times.

Feliz made the first start of his Division I career against Georgetown because of guard Trent Frazier going through concussion protocol. Frazier potentially suffered one at the end of the Monday’s practice.

Frazier offense and overall playmaking ability was missed throughout the game as the Illini offense stalled on numerous occasions. His presence defensively was also missed.

“Truth be told, that’s where we missed Trent the most,” Underwood said. “Trent’s taken five charges in our exhibition and in our first game. He’s a great help-side defender. We didn’t take very many tonight and we missed that. Trent’s very vocal on the court.”

The Illini led 70-66 with 8 minutes remaining in the game when Bezhanishivili recorded his fourth foul of the game. A foul that had a significant impact on the team at the time because of Bezhanishvili’s defense.

“Huge. We need Giorgi on the floor because he’s our best defender,” Underwood said. “I should’ve subbed him there… If I can go back and do it again, I would’ve taken him out at the timeout.

“I think Giorgi did an unbelievable job, defensively tonight. I’m so impressed with him and his IQ at the defensive end. We’ve got to keep him on the court. I think he picked up three fouls setting screens tonight, those were huge.”

Bezhanishvili finished the game with 12 points (5-of-11 shooting) 5 boards and 4 assists.

When he checked out of the game, the Hoyas went on a 7-2 run to reclaim the lead for final time.

When Underwood went into the locker room, postgame, he saw a drastic positive in the team’s attitude with how it was coping with the loss.

“The one thing I’m so impressed with is that I walked into that locker room tonight; there weren’t guys hanging their heads,” Underwood said. “These were guys that were pissed off. They were frustrated with themselves.”

Underwood said he was encouraged by the mood in the locker room after this loss, compared to last season after similar defeats. He feels this team has a high upside.

“We’re heading into the right direction. It’s refreshing to walk in and see that and feel that and I do that every day,” Underwood said. “And I’m telling you I love this team. I love where this team is going. I love what they’re standing for. All the Illini nation should believe me when I say that because it’s unique. It’s unique.”