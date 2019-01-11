“I thought we played well enough, defensively, tonight,” Underwood said. “I was really impressed with our guy’s effort, our inventiveness to the scouting report. We turned them over 11 times in the first half; they average eight or nine a game. That’s good enough to win and we kept the percentages low, but then again, we had some inconsistencies on the offensive end…

A young Illinois squad held their own against a high-powered Michigan team. The Illini outshot the Wolverines from both the field (48 percent to 45 percent) and the three-point line (39 percent to 26 percent), all the while, forcing 14 turnovers from one of the least turnover prone teams in the country.

It’s a type everyone in the program and most Illini fans must be sick of hearing by now, but a 79-69 loss to the Wolverines and playing a competitive 40-minute basketball game is just that: a moral victory.

Champaign – For Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, his team didn’t upset the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines, but it did add another type of victory to its resume.

“I love this team. It’s a hurting locker room again. They’re in there fighting. They’re spirit is great. We’re not seeing the results on the scoreboard that we want, but there is growth.”

But none of that matters when your opponent outrebounds you 38-29 and hoists up 22 shots at the charity stripe compared to your 7 shots. A balanced Michigan scoring attack also kept Illinois at bay when it tried rallying.

Five different Wolverines broke double-digit scoring, led by guard Zavier Simpson with 16. Simpson also picked apart the Illini defense with 8 assists.

“Zavier Simpson, in my opinion, is the MVP of the league to this point,” Underwood said.

Wings Charles Matthews and Ignas Brazdeikis added 14 and 15 points as well.

Since his non-existent performance at Braggin’ Rights 2018, freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu has been sensational. He led Illinois for the fourth-straight time in scoring, putting together a 23 point, 7 rebound, 3 assist, 2 steal and 2 LeBron Jamesque chase-down blocks.

“I try to give it my all each and every day, each and every night,” Dosunmu said. “I give it my all. No matter if we’re up 20 or down 20, I play till the end of the clock. Be true to the game and be true to the God-given talent that God has gave me because any minute he can take it away from me, so I try to use it and be blessed and play hard.”

Center Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 15 points (6-of-11 shooting) and 4 boards. Guard Trent Frazier had his first positive game in some stretch, scoring 13 points while collecting 5 rebounds. Building on this sort of play while keeping him away from outside noises has been Underwood’s top priority.

“The biggest thing is we need to keep Trent off social media,” Underwood said. “He listens to all that crap people say about him being in a slump. Trent’s been great. You find a better defender in the league that Trent’s been lately. Three times in the first half he had shots, but he made the extra pass and those are the right basketball plays.

“Maybe because he didn’t have 28 or whatever like he had in Missouri, people think he’s in a shooting slump. I asked him where he read it from and he said social media. I asked if I’ve ever told him that and he said no, so you got to learn to listen to the right people I guess.”

While the entire Illini team struggled in the first half, Dosunmu thrived. The five-star talent scored 19 points and capped the half off by banking in a three-pointer. The shot cut the deficit to 39-34 at the break and gave Illinois momentum heading into the second half.

Michigan cleaned up its turnovers in the second half, only coughing the ball up three times. This allowed the Wolverines to get into their offensive sets and break down the Illinois high-pressure defense through penetration and offensive rebounding.

The game almost broke open at the 14:51 mark when center Jon Teske hit two free throws to make it a 10-point game. A driving-layup from guard Da’Monte Williams followed by a left-wing three from forward Aaron Jordan quickly made it at five-point game and got the Illinois fans on their feet.

But like the veteran team they are, the Wolverines continued to execute their offense precisely. They went on a 6-0 run thanks to three consecutive layups off Illini defensive breakdowns. Thirteen of Michigan’s 15 shots in the second half were dunks or layups.

“I try to balance that with forcing turnovers and we didn’t do that,” Underwood said. “We got to get better at our rotations… We don’t have that elite shot blocker there yet which changes some of that.”

After the run, the Illini managed to break the single-digit lead once and the Wolverines hit their free throws down the stretch to keep them at bay.

The effort and the fight have been there the last three games, but the team has settled for moral victories instead of real victories. To Michigan head coach John Beilein, those real victories will come for this Illinois program.

“This Illinois team is really going to be good,” Beilein said. “I like the way Illinois is playing right now.”