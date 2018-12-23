ST. LOUIS – Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin could finally admit it, after the Missouri Tigers defeated Illinois 79-63 Saturday in his second time through the Braggin’ Rights experience. Martin suffered through a terrible holiday break a year ago, brought on by a loss to Illinois in a battle with another coach in his first season on the job. “Now that we won, I can be honest,’’ Martin said. “I had a miserable Christmas last year.’’ So he knows how the Illini feel. Falling to 4-8 overall with a string of losses to Power 5 competition, the Illini are still trying to figure out the pieces. Trent Frazier is the star, a scoring whiz who carried the Illini in the first half against Missouri, but coach Brad Underwood wants him to pass more. There’s also the struggle to get Frazier and Ayo Dosunmu playing well at the same time, and a growing priority is finding more shots for Giorgi Bezhanshvili, the Austrian big man who has been a bit of a surprise. Questions arise among from everywhere from the upper deck at the Enterprise Center to the press room about the minutes for Tyler Underwood, the coach’s son, perhaps at the expense of freshman Alan Griffin.

Missouri's Mark Smith, right, has his path to the basket blocked by Illinois' Samba Kane (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in St. Louis. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

When you lose a game to an intense rival like Mizzou, prior to a Christmas break that allows time for reflection, it makes for a long few days off. While the former Illini Mark Smith, Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett were celebrating big games and a win over a rival, the Illini were picking through the leftovers of another loss. “This game is fun,’’ Underwood said. “You’re going to have passionate fans and passionate players. The side stories are for you guys. You talk about. Our strategy was to make Mark’s catches difficult and not let Tilmon get easy touches. The Pickett kid is a guy who ended up hurting us. We had a game plan for every player. We didn’t take it any further than that, but there was emotion. “College basketball needs more like these, and this is one of the great ones.’’ Games like these have a way of showing strengths and weaknesses. With Ayo taking himself out of the game, Frazier scored 17 of his 28 points in the first half. He admitted to running out of gas. “I was getting a little fatigued in the second half,’’ Frazier said. “They made an adjustment of trying to get the ball out of my hands. I have to be better than that. I can’t be fatigued in a game like that.’’ Said Underwood, “I was actually trying to get him to pass more. I was concerned. When one guy is scoring all the points, it’s hard to win a college basketball game. My biggest concern offensively is we can’t shoot 29 threes. We’re a good shooting team, but we have to find better balance.’’ Bezhanishvili had 10 points and seven rebounds, but Underwood said the Illini need to run the offense more through the big guy. “We have to have much better balance of getting guys involved,’’ Underwood said. “Giorgi was very effective offensively, but we didn’t go to him nearly enough. Giorgi was getting great looks. We have to find that balance.’’



"Alan is probably a guy I should have put in there in the first half a little bit. We’re going to need his offense and what he brings. I’m a big Alan fan" — Brad Underwood