The Roselle (NJ) Catholic star was dynamic this summer with the Mac Irvin Fire and earned five-star status and also grabbed a new offer from the Kentucky Wildcats. Whitney took an official last weekend and said he had a great visit but wasn’t ready to close the door on his recruitment just yet.

The Illini aren’t there yet on the court, but if they want to get there in the near future they need to add players like underrated five-star forward Kahlil Whitney, who listed Illinois in his top four released on Monday.

The Chicago native has long been a target for the Illini and many believed that Illinois was the team to beat after an unofficial visit to Champaign back in June. But once the Kentucky offer happened the tides turned and the Wildcats became the favorites. Now, Illinois, Oregon and Georgetown are all trying to solidify visits and get Whitney on campus one more time.

We all know that Kentucky, is, well, Kentucky. But what do the other 3 programs have to do to beat the Wildcats? Let’s break it down.

Oregon has become a recruiting juggernaut, with the full resources of the Nike brand behind them and they are using that to the fullest. Their biggest obstacle may be going across the country versus playing near family and friends at any of the other 3 schools. They need to get him on a visit and show him the campus and the amenities.

Georgetown has really been quiet in the recruitment, although very busy. Whitney has been able to cultivate a relationship with their staff and having Patrick Ewing, who Whitney first got to know while playing NBA2K, is a selling point. Also, AC Louis Orr has built a relationship with Kelly Whitney and Kahlil. They are probably in fourth, but Whitney has seen the campus, and most didn’t see them making the Final 4 here so they have a shot.

Illinois has the home state angle, with Whitney being a ‘Chicago kid’ and loving the state. Chin Coleman is also very tight with both Kelly and Kahlil, almost like family to him and with his AAU Coaches on the Mac Irvin Fire. Whitney also is close with Illinois Freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu.

Each school has their selling points, and they have a shot if they get a visit, but the Wildcats are out front and everyone knows who they are chasing. The longer this race goes the better it is for Oregon, Georgetown and Illinois.