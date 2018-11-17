CHAMPAIGN – With postseason aspirations on the line, there was incentive for Illinois to play a competitive game against Iowa on Saturday.

But even on Senior Day, the Illini couldn’t muster anything of the sort, falling 63-0 and tying for the worst loss in program history.

The record has stood for well over a century with the loss occurring in 1906 against the University of Chicago.

All three units fell apart, and things got out of hand in a hurry. Offensively, Illinois barely mustered 200 total yards and rarely crossed the 50-yard line. On defense, Illinois looked completely unprepared for an Iowa scheme that hasn’t changed in two decades.

Special teams? More of the same. Usually a positive for the team – the Illini special teams gave up a punt return for a TD and had a punt blocked, which was recovered by Iowa on Illinois’ 11-yard line, setting up another score.