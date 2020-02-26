News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-26 19:07:26 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Illini big man Giorgi Bezhanishvili must work his way out of slump

John Supinie • OrangeandBlueNews
Columnist

EVANSTON – He was one of the poster boys for Illini basketball a year ago, a mixture of undervalued talent and class clown who caught everyone’s attention. Giorgi Bezhanishvili‘s arrival at Illino...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}