Illini arrive in Maui, prep for No. 3 Gonzaga
LAHAINA, Hawaii – Illini basketball coach Brad Underwood was a few minutes late for the press teleconference Friday afternoon.
“We had to put the top up,’’ he said.
Perhaps he was already having too much sun and too much fun with the Illini, who arrived in Lahaina for the Maui Invitational, the eight-team Thanksgiving hoops tournament that Granddaddy of the in-season tournaments.
Despite dropping an 88-80 decision to Georgetown in the State Farm Center Tuesday, the Illini did little to douse the easily apparent enthusiasm around this year’s team. After losing to a team picked to finish in the lower half of the Big East Conference, the challenge skyrockets in Maui, where the Illini play No. 3 Gonzaga Monday.
-- Illini sophomore Trent Frazier is day to day, Underwood said, while he goes through protocol after being diagnosed with a concussion suffered late in practice Monday, Underwood said. He made the trip, but “it’s just the way he progresses,’’ Underwood said.
While Ayo Dosunmu and Andres Feliz may have forced the ball inside instead of spreading it around the perimeter for open looks, the game against Georgetown wasn’t decided by guard play, and Underwood avoided using Frazier’s injury as an excuse.
Like the Illini-heads, Underwood is excited just two games into the season with the possibilities with a lineup filled with ballhandlers who can push the pace. Expectations are growing, even if this lineup is short on bigs.
“It’s the versatility of not having just one primary ballhandler,’’ Underwood said. “We have three or four sometimes. They’re guys who can bring it and guys who can make players, guys who have great ability to get the ball in the paint and finish and yet be unselfish. We’re an unselfish team with lots of ballhandlers. That allows you to get out and run and make plays.’’
Ayo put up a big scoring night against Georgetown with 26 points. He’s the fan favorite, but he also had one assist with four turnovers. Feliz finished with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and four turnovers.
-- The Illini have some issues to fix. They allowed 55.7 percent shooting and were bullied on the boards, losing the rebound battle 39-29.
“The game was decided on the glass,’’ Underwood said. “We gave up something like 10 offensive rebounds in the second half. That’s something we have to be more conscious of. They made plays down the stretch, and we didn’t. Ultimately, that was the difference in the ball game.’’
The Illini just remind us of the World Basketball League – the 6-foot-5 and under league. They have plenty of guards, but Illinois is still limited by a lack of experienced big men. Giorgi Bezhanshvili has plenty of character, but he’s still a freshman trying to become a force down low. Yet Bezhanshvili was tough on Georgetown big man Jessie Govan, Underwood said.
“Giorgi was tremendous defensively on Govan,’’ Underwood said. “He limited his touches and anticipated his cuts. Giorgi has the basketball IQ. His understanding of the scouting report is exceptional as a freshman. That played a big part in that.’’
Underwood has liked Giorgi since he first laid eyes on him.
“The first time I went to see Giorgi, he had an offer in the first five minutes of the first quarter,’’ Underwood said. “Everybody gets involved in running and jumping. I fell in the love with the kid, because the first time I saw him he had the basketball IQ and the feel.’’
Meanwhile, senior 7-footer Adonis De La Rosa will be worked into more minutes by improving his conditioning during games and practices, Underwood said. There’s no other way to do it, while trying to keep as much stress off the knee as possible.
De La Rosa logged six minutes against Georgetown, and his development plays a key role in the Illini fortunes.
“That’s part of the plan is continuing his growth, his conditioning through playing time,’’ Underwood said. “When you’re coming off (ACL), it’s not like you can do extra conditioning after practice. It comes through practice and playing time. His conditioning gets better every single day. His comfort will get better.
“He was nervous, agitated, excited and everything else being out there for the first time. That comfort will grow as he plays more. We expect him to do that.’’
When the Illini play games against teams like Gonzaga – or the upper end of the Big Ten standings – it often takes that basketball IQ and those feel plays as well as the running and jumping. This test against Gonzaga’s interior will be much different than Georgetown.
“It’s really apples and oranges,’’ Underwood said.
-- There’s nothing quite like the Maui Invitational. Steps from the water, the islands off in the distance, the Mahi Mahi sandwiches at the concession stand. It’s hoops in paradise for the fans. Between the lines, it’s a high-level tournament where humidity, heat, the intensity from the tight confines of that small gym can wear on an inexperienced team.
The Illini will be underdogs in that first game, but the idea is calling it a successful trip by leaving the islands with a 2-1 record in tournament play.
“It’s unique,’’ Underwood said. “The gym is small. They clear it after every game. You have a little bit of Braggin’ Rights feel to it. It gets rowdy. It’s competitive, it’s fun and it’s really loud.
“You need toughness and consistency. (With three games in three days), you have to do this in the Big Ten Tournament. Toughness wins. Experience wins. It’s about teaching guys how to hydrate, take care of their bodies, get the proper sleep. It’s an incredible venue. It’s not a vacation. It’s a business trip. It’s an incredible opportunity. Let’s go out and do what Fighting Illini basketball is all about, and that’s being an everyday player.’’