Despite dropping an 88-80 decision to Georgetown in the State Farm Center Tuesday, the Illini did little to douse the easily apparent enthusiasm around this year’s team. After losing to a team picked to finish in the lower half of the Big East Conference, the challenge skyrockets in Maui, where the Illini play No. 3 Gonzaga Monday.

-- Illini sophomore Trent Frazier is day to day, Underwood said, while he goes through protocol after being diagnosed with a concussion suffered late in practice Monday, Underwood said. He made the trip, but “it’s just the way he progresses,’’ Underwood said.

While Ayo Dosunmu and Andres Feliz may have forced the ball inside instead of spreading it around the perimeter for open looks, the game against Georgetown wasn’t decided by guard play, and Underwood avoided using Frazier’s injury as an excuse.

Like the Illini-heads, Underwood is excited just two games into the season with the possibilities with a lineup filled with ballhandlers who can push the pace. Expectations are growing, even if this lineup is short on bigs.

“It’s the versatility of not having just one primary ballhandler,’’ Underwood said. “We have three or four sometimes. They’re guys who can bring it and guys who can make players, guys who have great ability to get the ball in the paint and finish and yet be unselfish. We’re an unselfish team with lots of ballhandlers. That allows you to get out and run and make plays.’’

Ayo put up a big scoring night against Georgetown with 26 points. He’s the fan favorite, but he also had one assist with four turnovers. Feliz finished with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and four turnovers.

-- The Illini have some issues to fix. They allowed 55.7 percent shooting and were bullied on the boards, losing the rebound battle 39-29.

“The game was decided on the glass,’’ Underwood said. “We gave up something like 10 offensive rebounds in the second half. That’s something we have to be more conscious of. They made plays down the stretch, and we didn’t. Ultimately, that was the difference in the ball game.’’

The Illini just remind us of the World Basketball League – the 6-foot-5 and under league. They have plenty of guards, but Illinois is still limited by a lack of experienced big men. Giorgi Bezhanshvili has plenty of character, but he’s still a freshman trying to become a force down low. Yet Bezhanshvili was tough on Georgetown big man Jessie Govan, Underwood said.

“Giorgi was tremendous defensively on Govan,’’ Underwood said. “He limited his touches and anticipated his cuts. Giorgi has the basketball IQ. His understanding of the scouting report is exceptional as a freshman. That played a big part in that.’’

Underwood has liked Giorgi since he first laid eyes on him.

“The first time I went to see Giorgi, he had an offer in the first five minutes of the first quarter,’’ Underwood said. “Everybody gets involved in running and jumping. I fell in the love with the kid, because the first time I saw him he had the basketball IQ and the feel.’’



