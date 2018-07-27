Illini add commitment from Texas wide receiver
Illinois picked up commitment on Friday from two-star wide receiver Casey Washington from Pflugerville (Texas).
Washington made his choice following a campus visit. He picked the Illini over offers from Kansas and others.
