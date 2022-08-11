 OrangeandBlueNews - ILLINI '22: Inside linebacker preview
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-11 22:31:18 -0500') }} football Edit

ILLINI '22: Inside linebacker preview

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

With training camp well underway in Champaign, Orange and Blue News continue our position preview series with a look at the inside linebackers.

Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Tarique Barnes (44) blitzes past the Charlotte 49ers offensive line during the college football game between the Charlotte 49ers and the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 2, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.
Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Tarique Barnes (44) blitzes past the Charlotte 49ers offensive line during the college football game between the Charlotte 49ers and the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 2, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

*****

POSITION PREVIEWS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Offensive line | Tight end | Defensive line | Outside linebacker | Linebacker | Defensive back | Special teams

TOP 25 ILLINI FOR 2022: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4| 5 | 6-10 | 11-15 | 16-20 | 21-25

MORE: Training camp central | Keys to the season | Projected defensive depth chart | Ranking the position groups

*****

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}