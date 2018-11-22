The Illini started Maui with a bang, coming one play away from a win over the likely new No. 1 team in the country Gonzaga on Monday. By Wednesday, they looked like a team that had lost its way and wasn’t ready to make any type of improvement in an 83-74 loss to Xavier.

Illinois got run off the floor in the second half. Trent Frazier didn’t score 27 second half points to carry them, although he and Ayo Dosunmu did combine for 37. Throw in 16 for Aaron Jordan and that’s 53 from the starting three-man backcourt. But the Illini were beat on the glass 37 to 25 and outscored 36 to 20 in the paint.

Here’s a look back at Xavier and Maui as a whole.