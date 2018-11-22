Ticker
Illini meltdown in Maui

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Basketball Analyst
The Illini started Maui with a bang, coming one play away from a win over the likely new No. 1 team in the country Gonzaga on Monday. By Wednesday, they looked like a team that had lost its way and wasn’t ready to make any type of improvement in an 83-74 loss to Xavier.

Illinois got run off the floor in the second half. Trent Frazier didn’t score 27 second half points to carry them, although he and Ayo Dosunmu did combine for 37. Throw in 16 for Aaron Jordan and that’s 53 from the starting three-man backcourt. But the Illini were beat on the glass 37 to 25 and outscored 36 to 20 in the paint.

Here’s a look back at Xavier and Maui as a whole.

Xavier Musketeers guard Quentin Goodin (3) is guarded by Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) in the second half of the final round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at Lahaina Civic Center.
Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
