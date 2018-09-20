When Nancy Fahey was hired as the Illinois Head Coach in the spring of 2017, the question wasn’t her coaching acumen. Fahey is a winner, plain and simple. She won big at Wash U. in St. Louis and she brought a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Illinois campus when she arrived.

The question was how she would recruit at this level. This weekend, she has an opportunity to turn the corner when three highly ranked 2019 prospects arrive on campus. In 2018, Fahey started out well on the trail, adding a pair of top 100 players among 3 signees and now she can make an even bigger statement in 2019 beginning this weekend.