Hoops notebook: A deep dive into the analytics
Coming off of a road win against Michigan State over the weekend, Illinois landed at No. 15 in the latest AP Poll on Monday. The stretch run is coming up in the race for a regular season Big Ten ti...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news