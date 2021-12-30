Holiday Hoops: Illini target Asa Thomas in action
Orange and Blue News was on the road to catch some high school this week, including a stop at the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York High School in Elmurst, Illinois.
Rivals150 wing Asa Thomas was in action as his Lake Forest Scout took on Rolling Meadows and 2023 combo-guard Cameron Christie.
Thomas faced a swarming defense against Rolling Meadows and had trouble finding open looks. He finished 3-12 from the field with 11 points as Lake Forest fell 54-49.
Lake Forest led for much of contest, but Christie was clutch down the stretch. Rolling Meadows outscored Lake Forest 15-4 in the fourth quarter.
"The first three quarters we did a good job moving the ball and finding open shots," Thomas said. "They started pressuring us in the fourth quarter and we kind of got out of sorts. They did a good job switching things up."
Trailing late in the game, Thomas was hunting shots down the stretch but he couldn't get his jumper to fall. He made just 2 of 10 from 3-point range on the night.
Christie, who holds an offer from the Illini and is the younger brother of Michigan State freshman Max Christie, finished with 20 points to lead the way for Rolling Meadows. They now move on to the semifinals on Thursday against Glenbard West and Gonzaga recruit Braden Huff.
Thomas' tough night came after strong performances in the first two rounds of the event when he scored 24 and 18 points respectively.
A long and wiry athlete, Thomas projects as a small forward at the next level. He's a 6-foot-7 shooter who plays within a structured system at Lake Forest.
He can see over defenses because of his length, and is an excellent passer. He doesn't mix it up in paint much, but will scrap for weakside rebounds.
"I've tried to improve on moving without the ball, and getting to the rim more," Thomas said. "I'm just trying to be more aggressive. "
COACHES IN TO SEE THOMAS
On the recruiting front, Thomas holds 8 scholarship offers, including Illinois which has made him a priority.
Head coach Brad Underwood and assistant Chester Frazier were both at the event to watch Thomas in action this week. Other schools at his games include coaches from Wisconsin, Northwestern, and Iowa.
It's too early to list favorites, Thomas said, and his priority for now is the high school basketball season.
"I'm laying low right now and just focused on the season," Thomas said. "I'm just trying to get wins for the team. I haven't thought much about recruiting for now."
Thomas was last in Champaign for an unofficial visit back in June. He has also taken visits Wisconsin, Ohio State, and Northwestern.
Underwood, Frazier, and Geoff Alexander are all involved in Thomas' recruitment. He has an open invitation to make a trip to Champaign to check out an Illini game, and he plans to do that before the end of the season.
"They're good guys," Thomas said. "We're in contact all the time. I'm trying to figure at a time on my schedule and their schedule (to visit)."
AROUND THE STATE
At the State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington, 2023 wing Macaleab Rich from East St. Louis scored 21 points to lead the Flyers over Metamora.
East St. Louis now gets Normal Community in the title game on Thursday night. Rich is averaging 23 points per game at the event, including a 32-point explosion in a win over Normal U-High on day 1.
In the small school bracket in Bloomington, Ty Pence managed just 11 points as St. Joseph-Ogden fell to El Paso Gridley 60-36.
****
No. 1 seed Curie and No. 2 seed Simeon have semifinal games on Thursday afternoon at the Pontiac Holiday Tournament. Barring upsets, they should clash in the title game at 9 p.m. Orange and Blue News will be on hand for that game.
Simeon faces 3-seed New Trier and high-scoring 2023 point guard Jake Feigen. The Wolverines are led by 2022 point guard Jaylen Drane and twin brothers Miles Rubin and Wesley Rubin.
6-foot-7 forward Chikasi Ofama is having a breakout season for Curie and he's averaging 20.5 points and 7 rebounds at the Pontiac tournament. Ofama was home schooled until last year. He didn't play at Curie in 2020-21 due to Covid. He's definitely a player to track closely and a likely high major prospect.
Curie is loaded. 6-5 junior Jeremy Harrington and sophomores Taevion Collier and Carlos Harris are others to watch.
****
At the Jack Tosh Classic in Elmhurst, 2024 wing Nojus Indrusaitis from Lemont has been putting up big numbers. In a round 1 game on Monday, he knocked down 7 three-pointers en route to 32 points, and he grabbed at team-high 9 rebounds.
On Wednesday in a consolation bracket win over Tinley Park he posted 24 points and 9 boards. In three games at the event, Indrusaitis has made 15 of 27 shots from beyond the arc.