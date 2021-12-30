Holiday Hoops: Illini target Asa Thomas in action

Rivals150 wing Asa Thomas was in action as his Lake Forest Scout took on Rolling Meadows and 2023 combo-guard Cameron Christie .

Orange and Blue News was on the road to catch some high school this week, including a stop at the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York High School in Elmurst, Illinois.

Thomas faced a swarming defense against Rolling Meadows and had trouble finding open looks. He finished 3-12 from the field with 11 points as Lake Forest fell 54-49.

Lake Forest led for much of contest, but Christie was clutch down the stretch. Rolling Meadows outscored Lake Forest 15-4 in the fourth quarter.

"The first three quarters we did a good job moving the ball and finding open shots," Thomas said. "They started pressuring us in the fourth quarter and we kind of got out of sorts. They did a good job switching things up."

Trailing late in the game, Thomas was hunting shots down the stretch but he couldn't get his jumper to fall. He made just 2 of 10 from 3-point range on the night.

Christie, who holds an offer from the Illini and is the younger brother of Michigan State freshman Max Christie, finished with 20 points to lead the way for Rolling Meadows. They now move on to the semifinals on Thursday against Glenbard West and Gonzaga recruit Braden Huff.

Thomas' tough night came after strong performances in the first two rounds of the event when he scored 24 and 18 points respectively.

A long and wiry athlete, Thomas projects as a small forward at the next level. He's a 6-foot-7 shooter who plays within a structured system at Lake Forest.

He can see over defenses because of his length, and is an excellent passer. He doesn't mix it up in paint much, but will scrap for weakside rebounds.

"I've tried to improve on moving without the ball, and getting to the rim more," Thomas said. "I'm just trying to be more aggressive. "