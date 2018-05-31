MORE: Spillane named national player of the year | Spillane selected first team All-American

Illinois baseball coach Dan Hartleb met with the media on Thursday to discuss infielder Bren Spillane, the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2018.



Spillane had a monster season at the plate, leading the nation in slugging percentage (.903), and OPS (1.401). He was named the national player of the year by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and a first team All-American by Baseball America.

Video courtesy of Fighting Illini Athletics