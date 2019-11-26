News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-26 23:24:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Harding, Illini seniors persevere through coaching changes

John Supinie • OrangeandBlueNews
Columnist
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

CHAMPAIGN – Dele Harding is the middle linebacker at the school where a Dick Butkus statue was erected earlier this fall, so the senior playing his last game on the same field where the college gam...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}