Supinie: Talented backcourt holds the key for Illini
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
CHAMPAIGN – There have been some battles in practice.Ayo Dosunmu, one of the new kids on the block, against Trent Frazier, the resident star and last year’s NKOTB.“That’s my guy,’’ said Dosunmu, th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news