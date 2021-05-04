 OrangeandBlueNews - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue target Jalen Washington at the Run 'N Slam
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-04 12:14:39 -0500') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue target Jalen Washington at the Run 'N Slam

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue target Jalen Washington
Jalen Washington is one of Purdue's clear-cut 2022 priorities (GoldandBlack.com)

FORT WAYNE — It's been an outstanding spring for Rivals.com four-star forward Jalen Washington, most recently a strong showing In Fort Wayne this past weekend.

For a look at the Gary West Side blue-chipper in action at the Bill Hensley Memorial Run 'N Slam, check out these GoldandBlack.com videos from his first three games at the event.

