OrangeandBlueNews - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue target Jalen Washington at the Run 'N Slam

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue target Jalen Washington at the Run 'N Slam
FORT WAYNE — It's been an outstanding spring for Rivals.com four-star forward Jalen Washington, most recently a strong showing In Fort Wayne this past weekend.
For a look at the Gary West Side blue-chipper in action at the Bill Hensley Memorial Run 'N Slam, check out these GoldandBlack.com videos from his first three games at the event.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.