The next stop is Canada, where Dosunmu will compete in the FIBA U18 Americas Championship in St. Catharines, Ontario.

Future Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu will play for Team USA this summer. The 6-f00t-3 guard made the final 12-man roster for the U18 National Team , surviving the final cut at the trials at the USA Olympic Training Center in Colorado Spring, Colo.

My father and grandparents were born in Nigeria. They came to America for a better life. To be able to represent my country- is an honor and a privilege. Next Stop Canada Go USA!🇺🇸

In the hunt for a fifth-straight gold medal, Team USA will open preliminary round play against Dominican Republic on Sunday, followed by games against Panama and Puerto Rico. The semifinals will be played June 15, and the finals on June 16. The top four finishing teams will qualify for the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup.

Last season as a senior at Morgan Park, Dosunmu averaged 25.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.7 steals, leading his team to a second consecutive state title. He as a first-team IHSA All-State selection and finished third in the voting for Mr. Basketball in Illinois.

Ranked the No. 28 prospect nationally in the class of 2018, Dosunmu committed to Illinois and head coach Brad Underwood last October over offers from Kansas, Missouri, and numerous others. At the trials in Colorado, Dosunmu showed off an improved jumper and played lock-down defense.

Dosnumu will make the move to Champaign after the tournament in Canada. The rest of the Illini’s 2018 recruiting class reports to campus later this week. The class ranked No. 17 in the nation according to Rivals.com