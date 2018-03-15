Then there’s Adam Miller , the transfer from Peoria Manual who carried Morgan Park during Ayo’s recovery from injury. Miller is one of the state’s top sophomores, and he already has offers from Illinois and Kansas, among others.

Ayo Dosunmu , the point guard who signed with the Illinois basketball in November, is back from injury and ready to lead the Mustangs to a second consecutive state championship. Regarded as a top contender for Mr. Basketball, Dosunmu is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state, and the 6-foot-4, 195-pounder is expected to make a major impact next season.

Morgan Park point guards have been in demand over the last few years, and these two keep the trend alive.

“When we started the state tournament, the first thing Ayo said was, ‘We’ve got to get Adam back to Peoria.’ That was the goal,’’ said Morgan Park coach Nick Irvin. “Get him back to Peoria so his family and friends could see him. That was the goal from the jump, by any means necessary. We have to do what we have to do. That’s what we did. Now, we’re headed to Peoria.

“We’ve got all the pieces to the puzzle now. We haven’t been healthy all year. We took the No. 1 team (in the country) to the limit. We lost by three (in the opener). From that point, we ain’t had a full roster. We’ve got the mindset of state championship or bust.’’

Now that Dosunmu returned from an ankle injury that forced him to miss a half dozen games and forward Tamell Pearson returned from eye surgery, the Mustangs are the strong favorite. When Morgan Park plays Marian Catholic at 11:15 a.m. Friday before Saturday afternoon’s championship round, the best entertainment value might come from the chance to see what Irvin calls “the best backcourt in the country.’’

Dosunmu is the hard-charging aggressive point guard who wants to play in the state title game, something he didn’t get to do last season after suffering a foot injury in the first few minutes of a semifinal victory over Springfield Lanphier. He had to sit and watch his teammates defeat Oak Park Fenwick in overtime in the state title game.

“He was hungry and eager to get back to Peoria,’’ Irvin said.

Dosunmu concentrated on improving his shooting since his return, and he’s averaging 24.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists while shooting 57 percent from the 3-point line.

“He’s been shooting the basketball very well from 3-point,’’ Irvin said. “We spent countless hours putting up lots of shots before and after practice. I told him, ‘You’re the best point guard in the country going downhill. When the game slows down, you have to be more effective in the half-court game.’ He’s picking people apart and making the right play or trying to make the right play every single time.

“His defense has been phenomenal for us. I always tell him, ‘When you get to Illinois, Brad Underwood likes to play defense. He wants to pressure the ball.’ He’s back to doing it. That’s what makes us a better team to this point.’’

Miller made it back to Peoria and will show off a game that’s already attracted attention. The 6-4, 185-pounder is averaging 15 points and unafraid to guard the best player on the other bench. When Nimari Burnett transferred out of the program, it took some time for Miller and Dosunmu to jell.

“Adam can dribble, shoot and pass,’’ Irvin said. “He’s an all-around player. He can dominate the game on the defensive end, play D on the best player or get 30 points on the offensive end. It took a while. Just like any other back court, it took them a little bit to get on the same page and figure out where he liked the ball in certain situations.’’

It’s the progression of point guard at Morgan Park, where Charlie More was the big name a couple year ago before signing with California, then transferring to Kansas. Dosunmu is next, then comes Miller as the program keeps moving forward and looking to the future.

“Like Charlie did for Ayo, it was Ayo’s turn to welcome Adam with open arms, let Adam grow and be Adam,’’ Irvin said. “He accepted it. They look at him in as a little brother. They don’t mind letting him have the moment. We definitely needed him and what he brings to the table. He’s does phenomenal job.’’

If Illini fans are watching, perhaps it’s a hint of what could happen in the future when Dosunmu and Illini guard Trent Frazier. It’s about sharing, Irvin said, and knowing the strengths of the backcourt partner.

“With Adam and Ayo, that’s the best backcourt in the country,’’ Irvin said.

The Illini reaffirmed the scholarship offer to Miller shortly after Underwood was hired, when Miller was still enrolled at Manual.

“Adam is best (sophomore) in state of Illinois and possibly top five in the country,’’ said Irvin. Irvin isn’t afraid of promoting his players, but Rivals.com has D.J. Steward of Fenwick rated at No. 36 in the class of 2020, two spots ahead of Miller. The Illini look to be in a strong position with Miller.

But this weekend, here’s a chance for downstate Illini fans to see Dosunmu and the next Morgan Park star point guard and Illini target.